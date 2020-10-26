Zacks: Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.44. Match Group posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.53. 22,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,363. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

