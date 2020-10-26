Zacks Investment Research Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.50.

NYSE IIPR opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.12%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

