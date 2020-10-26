Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZION. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 69.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 114,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.