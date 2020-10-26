ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,398,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 460,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 438,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 507.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

