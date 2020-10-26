Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 913,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,528.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $488,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,101. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 201.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.49. 97,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,928,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.