$0.22 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

AJX stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $187.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

