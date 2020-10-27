0Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $111,622.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $8.69 million and $111,622.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000105 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 64.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00038945 BTC.

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

