$1.53 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.98. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 48.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

