10,636 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.6% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $201.14 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

