180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 247 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $565,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity stock opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -335.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.