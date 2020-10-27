180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,135 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.