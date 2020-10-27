180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after buying an additional 56,729 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $208.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

