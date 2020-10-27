180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

