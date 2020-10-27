180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Total by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,011,000 after purchasing an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter worth about $50,298,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Total by 12.2% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,029,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Total by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 710,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 58.22%.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

