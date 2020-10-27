180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

