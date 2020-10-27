180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.9% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

