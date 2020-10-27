180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $277.62 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $293.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,190 shares of company stock worth $22,433,860 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities increased their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.27.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.