180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 43.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.61.

LULU opened at $331.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.02. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

