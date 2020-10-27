180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

