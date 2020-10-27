180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,234,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,205,000 after buying an additional 121,558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,213,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,421,000 after buying an additional 88,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 774,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

