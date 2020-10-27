180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

