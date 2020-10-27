180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,464,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,238,000 after purchasing an additional 166,880 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Citigroup by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

