180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Shares of ZBH opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.