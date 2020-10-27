180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Shares of AAP opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average is $142.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.