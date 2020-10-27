180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UN. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

