180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,109,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.