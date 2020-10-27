180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in VMware by 18.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in VMware by 185.3% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 856 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

NYSE VMW opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,037 shares of company stock worth $4,708,857 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

