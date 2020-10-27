3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17, RTT News reports. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MMM opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.60.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

