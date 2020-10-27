4,183 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

