479 Shares in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $2,537,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.15.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,780,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $455.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.23. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

