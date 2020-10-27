821 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,770 shares of company stock valued at $210,859,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $363.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $387.80. The company has a market capitalization of $150.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

