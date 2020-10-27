AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.