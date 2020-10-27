Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on November 26th

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) declared a dividend on Friday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ANW opened at GBX 392 ($5.12) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 412.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 427.88. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 322 ($4.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 593 ($7.75). The stock has a market cap of $68.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

Get Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust alerts:

In other Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust news, insider Anne Gilding purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £13,320 ($17,402.67).

About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.