Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.