Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

ASO stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

