Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 566,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,345,000 after purchasing an additional 112,803 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,977,000 after buying an additional 280,296 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 328.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $475.20 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.58 and a 200-day moving average of $430.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,499,768. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.