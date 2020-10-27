Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADYEN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €847.00 ($996.47).

