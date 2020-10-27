Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

AGLE stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 44.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

