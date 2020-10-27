AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.14% of AeroVironment worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

