Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) versus Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Financial Analysis

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and Acadia Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Acadia Healthcare 0 6 0 1 2.29

Acadia Healthcare has a consensus price target of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Acadia Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Healthcare is more favorable than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and Acadia Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $124.83 million 1.14 $19.72 million ($1.42) -4.23 Acadia Healthcare $3.11 billion 0.88 $108.92 million $2.04 15.02

Acadia Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and Acadia Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group -11.63% -3.06% -1.23% Acadia Healthcare 3.42% 7.11% 2.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Acadia Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acadia Healthcare beats Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 25 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which cares to stabilize patients that are either threat to themselves or others by hourly observation, daily intervention, and monitoring by psychiatrists; and specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery and eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders. It also provides residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs; and outpatient community-based services, such as community-based programs that are designed to offer therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorders. In addition, the company provides mental health rehabilitation services comprising relapse prevention and social integration services, as well as vocational opportunities; acute services for patients at risk to themselves or others, as well as crisis intervention and treatment of behavioral emergencies; and long-term and non-acute care services for adults suffering from mental illness, addiction, learning disability, or brain injury. Further, it provides education and children's services for children and young people with special educational needs; adult care services; and care first services for employees. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a network of 585 behavioral healthcare facilities with 18,200 beds. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

