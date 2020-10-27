Aethlon Medical (AEMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

