Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,502.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

