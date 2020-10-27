Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,248,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 378,079 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 14.0% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.97% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,236,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 345.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 933,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after buying an additional 550,105 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,898,000 after buying an additional 526,628 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,837,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,759,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,002 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 in the last three months.

Shares of A opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

