Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

