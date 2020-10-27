Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Increased to Buy at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALK. Barclays increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. 140166 raised Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NYSE ALK opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

