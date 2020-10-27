Alkermes (ALKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Alkermes has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.00-0.19 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.00-0.19 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $21.88.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

