Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.70) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALGT opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at $324,339,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $7,873,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,836,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

