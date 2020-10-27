Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $396.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.62. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.