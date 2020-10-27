Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$33.43 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.49 and a one year high of C$60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

