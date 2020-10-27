Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ALSN opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

